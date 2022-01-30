Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,335 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 52.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.55 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.