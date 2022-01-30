Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,087 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $236,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

