Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,581 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $181,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969,103 shares of company stock worth $101,554,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

