Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Purple Innovation worth $152,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,367,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

