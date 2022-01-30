Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $128,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

