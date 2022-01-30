Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

