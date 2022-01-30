Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

