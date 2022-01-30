Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

