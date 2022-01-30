Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,691 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

