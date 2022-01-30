Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $34.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

