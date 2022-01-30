Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 17,482 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $37,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

