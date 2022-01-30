WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.88. 2,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

