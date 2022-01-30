Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Up 0.8%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

