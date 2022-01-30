Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 1,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

