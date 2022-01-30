Financial Review: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) vs. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

85.0% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit -1.45% 5.82% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.20 $20.59 million ($0.18) -16.17

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.