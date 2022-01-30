AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AERC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46. AeroClean Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

