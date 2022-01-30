Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000.

NASDAQ BNNRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

