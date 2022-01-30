Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,221,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSGA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

