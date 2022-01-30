Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,653 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $50,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

