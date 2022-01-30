Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 188,500 Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

