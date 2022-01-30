Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

