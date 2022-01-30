The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.63 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $44,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,410.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,619.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,760.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.