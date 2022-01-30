The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,865 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $46,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

MELI opened at $1,048.63 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,503.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.