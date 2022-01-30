Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

