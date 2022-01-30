Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.