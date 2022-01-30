Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $66.06 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

