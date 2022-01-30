Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 131,338 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 769,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $148,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

