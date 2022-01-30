Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 283,900 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $175,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN opened at $201.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.41. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

