Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 182,608 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $134,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

