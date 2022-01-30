Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 213,722 Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPCO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

