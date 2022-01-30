Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 225,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXACU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OXACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

