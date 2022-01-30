Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 225,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXACU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OXACU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.