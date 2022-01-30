Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 215,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.66.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

