GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,184 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $104.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

