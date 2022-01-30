Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.27. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

