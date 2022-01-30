BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.50 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

