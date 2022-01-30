Brokerages Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cian.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIAN shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

CIAN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

