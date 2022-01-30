Brokerages Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cian.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.
CIAN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
