2,582 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 52,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $156.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69.

