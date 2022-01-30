Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

