GeoWealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,369,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 208,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

