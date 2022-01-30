Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

