Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 149,226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.