1,474 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

