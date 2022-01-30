Arizona State Retirement System Buys 94 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

