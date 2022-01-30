Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.