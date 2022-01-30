Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

