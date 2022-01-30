Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 131,806 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 131,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

