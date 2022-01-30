Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 61.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ENS opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

