Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 151,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

EBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

