Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 360,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

