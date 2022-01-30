Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

